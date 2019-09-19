Image Source : ANI PM Modi will not discuss Article 370 on his US visit says Vijay Gokhale

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for the US visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed that PM Modi will not discuss article 370 in the UNGA session on Thursday. In a first, PM Modi will meet a group of Kashmiri Pandits in Houston on 21 September after Article 370 abrogation from Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale informed on Thursday that there will be no discussion on Article 370 as it is country's internal matter.

On 22 September, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Gokhale also informed that on 24th September, an event has been organised to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in the UN. The theme of the event is 'Leadership matters: Relevance of Gandhi in contemporary times'.

This event will also mark the launch of Gandhi solar park which is the installation of solar panels on the roof top of UN HQs in New York from a grant of $ US 1 Mn that India has given to promote renewable energy and showcase our commitment to using of solar energy.

This year Gates Foundation is honouring PM Modi for his leadership in the field of sanitation through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by awarding 'Global Goalkeeper's Award'.

