Where is UN in fight against coronavirus, asks PM Modi in UNGA address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 75th addition of United Nations General Assembly. This year, due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister's speech at the General Assembly session is a pre-recorded broadcast. The Prime Minister is expected to highlight issues of global importance such as India's contribution to the coronavirus fight, climate change and global threat due to terrorism.

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the UNGA General Debate on theme "The future we want, the UN we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism, confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."

If we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of United Nation over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations.

India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India.

Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response, asked PM Modi.

But it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed.

Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled.

PM Modi's address has come a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ance again tried to play Islamabad's fake propaganda while raising the Kashmir issue. However, Imran Khan got an apt reply from Indian representative who exposed Islamabad blatant lies.

India in its response to Pakistan's mention during UNGA debate said, "Leader of Pakistan called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. Was he referring to himself? The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is under illegal occupation of Pakistan."

