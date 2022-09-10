Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate two-day 'Centre-State Science Conclave' today

The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union Minister of State Science and Technology, S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2022 8:00 IST
Image Source : PTI PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2-day 'Centre-State Science Conclave' today.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday
  • The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11
  • It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday (September 10) at around 10:30 am via video conferencing.

In line with the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first-of-its-kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms- in the spirit of cooperative federalism- to build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem across the country.

The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11. 

It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.

The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Science and Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students. 

(With agencies inputs) 

