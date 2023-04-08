Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,700 crore in Telangana, Tamil Nadu today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (April 8) visit Telangana and Tamil Nadu in order to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of development projects in both the southern states.

PM Modi Telangana visit : DETAILS |

PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express today. In a brisk visit to the city, Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground.

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, and five National Highway projects.

Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment :

He will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station at around 11:45 am and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs.

720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multi-modal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

MMTS services :

During the visit, Modi will flag-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

AIIMS Bibinagar :

At the public programme at Parade Ground the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at around 12:15 pm, Hyderabad. This is a testimony of the PM’s vision of strengthening health infrastructure across the country, an official release had said earlier. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at the cost of more than Rs 1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

National Highways:

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

PM Modi TAMIL NADU visit: DETAILS |

PM Modi to inaugurate slew of developmental projects in Tamil Nadu today. He will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival in the state on April 8 (Saturday). Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said.

Following his arrival, Modi will open the new terminal, the first phase of which has been completed. It is expected to enhance passenger traffic to 35 million per year. "This will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," Modi had said in a tweet.

According to Chennai airport officials, the new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. The terminal is also a reflection of the government's commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers, they said.

"With the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers, the modern facility at the Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. The terminal is equipped with 108 immigration counters which are split equally between arrival and departure areas. It would significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers by expediting the transit process, it said.

Vande Bharat express train:

Besides the inauguration of the integrated new terminal, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station here. Southern Railway has planned to operate the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between the two cities on all days except Wednesdays.

The train would ply at a speed of 130 kmph reaching the destination on both sides in about 5.50 hours thereby saving 1.20 hours journey time compared to express trains, Southern Railway said. Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the arterial Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and also inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.

(With agencies inputs)

