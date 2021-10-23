Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to interact with Goans today as state implements 'Swayampurna Goa' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Goa today amid the implementation of the state BJP government's flagship “Swayampurna Goa” scheme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. He said seven people from Goa, including a sarpanch, chairman of the municipal corporation and a beneficiary of the scheme, will interact with the PM during the event to be held at 11 am.

"The programme (scheme) is an extension of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative launched by the central government," he told reporters.

Sawant also said state government officials are reaching out to the people in every corner of Goa with various schemes of the Central and the state governments.

The implementation of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' scheme began on October 2 last year.

According to the Goa government, this scheme brings benefits of all the state and central government schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

Under this scheme, government officers, teachers and students reach out to every village panchayat to ensure that every village becomes self-reliant by harnessing the locally available resources.

"The impact of the scheme can be seen now. There is a 40 per cent increase in horticulture production, 10 per cent in milk production and 60 per cent rise in floriculture produce in Goa,” the CM said.

Sawant said the state government has been receiving a good response from all the panchayats and municipalities.

He said the government had designated its officers as “Swayampurna mitras” who have been interacting with the people.

Goa is going to the polls in February next year.

