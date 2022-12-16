PM Modi speaks with Russian President Putin over phone, asserts 'dialogue' only way forward with Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Russian President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.

PM Modi also briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

