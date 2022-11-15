Modi in G20 summit: 'Should find way to return to ceasefire & diplomacy,' says PM on Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 summit called on for the path of ceasefire & diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine. The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over 8 months now.

In his remarks at the G2 Summit assumes significance, after Indonesian President Widodo asked world leaders to follow the UN charter and called for an end to “the war”, a reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I've repeatedly said we've to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire & diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," PM said at G20Summit in Bali. US President was seated right next to PM Modi during the summit.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha, PM Modi said, "Onus of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. Need of hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony & security. Confident that when G20 meets in holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to world."

On food crisis

"In India, for sustainable food security, we're promoting natural farming &re-popularising nutritious&traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year," PM said and added, "Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured."

