2004-2014 a lost decade for India: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that the UPA era between 2004-2014 will be known as a lost decade for the country but 2030 is going to be India's decade.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress party right and left saying that UPA's trademark was to turn every opportunity into a crisis. However, the 2030 decade is going to be India's decade. The answer lies hidden in India's stability, its global reputation, its rising capability and new possibilities arising here.

"During 10 years of the UPA government, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Recalling work done by his government, PM Modi said, "today, there is positivity, hope, trust for India across the world. It is a matter of joy that today India has received the opportunity of G20 Presidency. It is a matter of pride for the country, for the 140 crore Indians. But I think this too is hurting some people."

"Today, all the credible institutions of the world, all experts who deeply study the global effects and can also make predictions for the future, are very hopeful and excited for India. Why is this happening? Why is the entire world looking at India hopefully," PM Modi asked.

