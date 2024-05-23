Why some in India are crying over 'targeted killings' by unknown men in Pakistan: PM Modi tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive conversation with India TV

Modi With Rajat Sharma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while responding to the allegation that India is behind 'targeted assassinations by unknown killers' of terrorists, said he knows that the people of Pakistan are worried adding the root cause of their worries is him only, however, he's unable to understand why some people were crying in India over this. The Prime Minister was responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in special show 'Salaam India'.

On Pakistan's allegation about the Indian hand behind "targeted assassinations by unknown killers" of terrorists in that country, Modi replied, "That is not the issue. I know, people of Pakistan are nowadays worried. I also know that I am the root cause of their worries (Main Jaanta Hoon Unki Pareshani Ka Kaaran Main Hoon). But I also know that some people in our own country are also worried. Woh rote Rahen Samajh Me Aa Sakta Hai, Yahan Waale Kyun rote hain, Main Samajh Nahin Sakta Hoon (I can understand when they weep, but I cannot understand why our people weep)."

Modi cited the example of how "the leader of a respected party, that ruled our country for 60 years, and during whose rule 26/11 Mumbai attacks took place, once alleged that it was not Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his men, but our own people who killed our own countrymen. This is really saddening. How can such a leader give a statement in favour of Pakistan and Ajmal Kasab? My head hangs in shame whenever I hear such remark. I feel pained."

On Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark that India should accord respect to Pakistan because it has atom bombs, Modi, in a light-hearted manner replied, "Taaqat Main Khud Pakistan Jaake Check Karke Aaya Hoon (I've myself gone to Pakistan and checked their power). I landed in Lahore without any security checks, and one of their TV reporters was saying Hai Allah, Modi has landed in Pakistan without any visa. Yes this was in their live debates. Main Kyun Nahin Ja Sakta, Woh Mera Desh Tha Kizi Zamaane Mein (Why can't I do, Pakistan was part of our country at one time)"

ALSO READ | PM Modi to Rajat Sharma in Salaam India show: 'God has ordained that I should continue to work till 2047'