PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles

Modi Ka Parivar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 11) requested people across India to now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi’s family) from their social media handles, stating the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to.

Several BJP leaders and and his supporters in March this year had added ‘Modi ka Parivar' in their social media bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. The Prime Mminister had retorted that the people of India are his family.

'Our bond remains strong and unbroken'

In an X post, the Prime Minister said that he derived a lot of strength from it. "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation," he said.

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also changed his profile and header photos on his X handle. The latest pictures are of his first day in office and his government's swearing-in ceremony for the third term.

Here's what Lalu Yadav said about PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav at Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna said, "This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family...You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did not you get your hair and beard removed."

PM Modi reply to Lalu's 'PM has no family remark'

Reacting to Lalu Prasad's statement, in an address in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi said, "The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said".

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.

