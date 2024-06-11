PM Modi to depart for Italy on June 13 to attend crucial G7 meet on Meloni's invitation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for his first overseas trip to Italy on June 13 after taking oath to begin his third consecutive term, to attend a crucial Group of Seven (G7) meeting there. He will fly to Rome, where the G7 meeting is scheduled for June 13 and 14 after he was invited by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The Indian Prime Minister is expected to return back home on June 15. Notably, Meloni was among the first few leaders who congratulated Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Meloni expressed confidence in continued collaboration between Italy and India, highlighting the strong bond between the two nations. In a reply, PM Modi extended gratitude to his Italian counterpart and stressed New Delhi remains committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership.

The G7 Summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano) in Apulia, on June 13-15, 2024. The event will bring together the Leaders of the seven member States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union. US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Fumio Kishisa, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to attend the event.

PM Modi's schedule in Italy

According to sources, PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and NSA Ajit Doval at the crucial meeting in the southern Puglia region. He is set to hold a number of bilateral meetings with leaders including Meloni. He may visit Nepal after concluding his trip to Italy.

The G7 comprises Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US, with participation from the European Union. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity. Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.

A key focus of the Italian presidency has been to defend the rules-based international system, particularly surrounding Ukraine. Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine has undermined its principles and triggered growing instability, with multiple crises unfolding worldwide, according to Italy.

Meloni's strong performance in EU elections

Meanwhile, Meloni is heading for the G7 summit as the most stable leader in Europe after a solid performance in the European Parliament elections. Her far-right Brothers of Italy party delivered an impressive performance by winning over 28 per cent of the votes in the elections that rattled her French and German counterparts.

“I am proud that this nation presents itself at the G7, and in Europe, as the strongest government of all," Meloni told supporters on Monday. The elections boosted her leadership at home and consolidated her kingmaker role in Europe.

Notably, Italy and India elevated their bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership" during Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March 2023. The two leaders also held an important meeting during the G20 Summit in September last year. "Spoke with PM Giorgia Meloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward G20 India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in April.

(with inputs from agencies)

