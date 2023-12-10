'Creative and adorable': PM Modi after Haryana Governor’s granddaughter recites poetry praising him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's granddaughter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to the video shared by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's granddaughter reciting a poem in praise of the PM.

Retweeting Dattatreya's post, the Prime Minister on X wrote, "Creative and adorable. Her words are a source of great energy as well."

Sharing the adorable video on X, formerly Twitter, Dattatreya wrote, “My granddaughter Jashodhara reciting a poem in praise of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi”.

Watch the adorable video here

In the video, the Haryana Governor's granddaughter Jashodhara recites, "Maa se jayada maatrbhoomi ko jisne maan diya, khud ka jeevan jisne bhi Bharat ke naam kiya... (Who has given more importance to the motherland than mother, The one who dedicated his life to India).". The poem ends with the girl reciting with folded hands: "Haath jod Modi ji ko naman kare... (Fold your hands and bow to Modi ji)."

The video which was posted on Saturday has so far garnered 1.2 million views and 40,000 likes.

Prior to his appointment as Haryana Governor, Dattatreya served in various roles, including as a union minister, governor of Himachal Pradesh, and chief of the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit in 1997.

Latest India News