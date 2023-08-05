PM Modi dials his Nepalese counterpart, reviews several aspects of bilateral cooperation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday and discussed various issues of India-Nepal cooperation to bolster the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed different topics of India-Nepal bilateral cooperation, and followed-up conversations conducted during PM Prachanda's recent visit to India. The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

"The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachanda's recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Nepal-India to hold Ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting

Nepal and India are also likely to hold a Ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting here to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and also take necessary steps to work out a future course of action. This will be the seventh meeting of the Joint Commission, the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries.

Earlier on August 1, Nepalese Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud said that his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar will be visiting Kathmandu to participate in the meeting. "During the recent BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Bangkok, I invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar, to attend the meeting in Kathmandu for it’s Nepal’s turn to host the meeting," Saud told news agency PTI. Although the date of the meeting has not yet been fixed, Foreign Minister Saud said that the meeting will tentatively take place in October or November.

India-Nepal relations

It should be mentioned here that India and Nepal share excellent bilateral ties. Founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition and religion, these relations are close, comprehensive and multidimensional. The relations between the two nations are pronounced more in political, social, cultural, religious and economic engagements with each other. The India–Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

