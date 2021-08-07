Saturday, August 07, 2021
     
PM Modi interacts with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Free ration was given to the beneficiaries today at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries were also able to listen to the Prime Minister.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2021 12:18 IST
pm modi
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi interacts with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. The information regarding the prime minister's program was confirmed by Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.

A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out. 

