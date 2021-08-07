Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi interacts with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. The information regarding the prime minister's program was confirmed by Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

Free ration was given to the beneficiaries today at designated fair price shops and the beneficiaries were also able to listen to the Prime Minister.

A campaign to create more awareness about the scheme has been held by the state government so that no eligible person is left out.

