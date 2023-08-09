PM Modi to reply to No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha today amid ongoing monsoon session of Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set to reply to the No-Confidence Motion moved by the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the Prime Minister will be present in the Lok Sabha to reply to the motion. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a detailed reply to the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi stated that the Opposition sponsored the No-Confidence Motion against his government to test the trust of its alliance members in each other, since the I.N.D.I.A bloc is characterised by distrust among its members. He also labelled the Opposition alliance as 'ghamandi' (arrogant) and hailed the party's Rajya Sabha lawmakers on their "semi-final" victory in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Opposition moved No-Confidence Motion on July 26

Hitting out the Centre over the Manipur violence, the Opposition had moved a No-Confidence Motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Earlier on August 8, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between Opposition and the Centre. Speaking in the House, Gogoi said that the Opposition was compelled to move the motion to break the "maun vrat" (vow of silence) of the Prime Minister on the Manipur situation.

Amit Shah sneers at Opposition in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition while replying to the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking in the Lower House, Shah said this No-Confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country. He further said that after independence, it is the only PM Modi led-government which has won the trust of most people in the country and added that PM Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of the people. “After Independence, PM Modi's govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him," the Home Minister added.

Shah gives detailed reply on Manipur violence

Further, Shah also gave a detailed response on what led to violence in Manipur and the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state. He also slammed the Opposition for "doing politics" on such a sensitive issue. “From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. If they would have not been satisfied with my points, then they should have demanded the PM’s statement. But, the Opposition was not ready to have the discussion,” Shah said in the Lower House.

Number game on No-Confidence Motion

It should be noted here that the ruling party is certain to defeat the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority. The NDA has a commendable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144. The numbers of unaligned parties’ MPs are 70 in the Lower House. This is the second time the Modi government is facing a No-Confidence Motion. The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh which was later defeated.

(With inputs from agencies)

