Amit Shah explains what led to Manipur violence in Lok Sabha, slams Opposition for adding fuel to fire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

No-Confidence Motion: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that everyone is pained at incidents of violence in Manipur and appealed to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue, adding violence is not a solution to any problem. Speaking in Lok Sabha on the No-Confidence Motion, Amit Shah assured that the government will bring peace in the state but politics should not be done on this issue.

In a detailed response to the Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained in Lok Sabha what led to violence in Manipur and the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state.

"From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. The opposition doesn't want me to speak but they can't silence me. 130 crore people have selected us so they have to listen to us... During the past six years of our government, the need for curfew never rose," the Home Minister said.

Agree, incidents of violence have taken place in Manipur, says Amit Shah

"I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful," Amit Shah said.

"152 people lost their lives in Manipur violence since May 3. Whatever happening in Manipur is ethnic violence triggered by circumstances, it should not be turned into a political issue," he said.

"107 people were killed (in Manipur) in May. 30 were killed in June, 15 were killed in July. Out of the 107 people killed in May, 68 people were killed on May 3, 4 and 5. What I want to say is that violence is reducing gradually and we should not add oil to fire," the Home Minister said.

"In 1993, 700 people killed in Naga-Kuki clashes, it was the Minister of State (MoS) Home at that time who made a statement in Parliament, not the PM or Home Minister, Amit Shah said while taking a dig at the Opposition who are demanding the Prime Minister to speak on the issue in the House.

"I am ready to answer, it is my duty. I am answerable towards the nation, this Parliament and the Opposition as well. But they (opposition) don't let me speak, what kind of a democracy is this?" Amit Shah said.

“From day one, I was ready for discussion (on Manipur) but they didn’t want a discussion, they only wanted to protest. Had they been unsatisfied with my discussion, then they could have asked the PM to speak,” Amit Shah added.

As a society we are ashamed of incidents of violence in Manipur, the Union Home Minister mentioned.

"PM Modi has visited Northeast more than 50 times in the last nine years. This shows that Northeast is part of our country. They are questioning us over Northeast, when they themselves did nothing for the region," Shah said while hitting out at the Opposition.

Agree there has been excessive violence, says Amit Shah

"I agree with the opposition's claim that there has been excessive violence in Manipur. In fact, we are more hurt than them (opposition). Such incidents have happened there that we should be ashamed as a society. However, while the incidents are shameful, doing politics on it is even more shameful," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

"PM Modi has worked towards bringing the North East into the mainstream. They (opposition) have done nothing for North East," he added.

"Previous government have not done anything for northeast. PM Modi brought all-round development in region," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah on video of women being paraded naked

Speaking on a viral video that showed women were being naked paraded in Manipur, Amit Shah said, "This is a very unfortunate incident and it is a shame for society. But why did this video (Manipur viral video) come before the start of this Parliament session? If someone was having this video they should have given it to the DGP, and action would have been taken on that day itself (May 4)..."

"We have identified all those nine people and arrested them... I was there (Manipur) for three days, and during this period we made several decisions... The Paramilitary force has been deployed in the area for establishing normalcy in the state..," Amit Shah said.

ALSO READ | Career launched 13 times but he failed every time: Amit Shah's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ | Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India, Appeasement Quit India: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Latest India News