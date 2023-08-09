Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India, Appeasement Quit India: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday delivered a power-packed speech in the Lok Sabha on No-Confidence Motion. Shah during his speech took a dig at the opposition and alleged that No-Confidence Motion has been brought to create confusion among people. He launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said that corruption, dynasty and appeasements are the three ills of Indian politics but now Prime Minister practices politics of performance.

Here are the top quotes from Shah's speech at Lok Sabha

The No Confidence Motion brought to create confusion among people.

People and Parliament have full confidence in Modi's government.

People have voted Modi government to power twice; Modi is the most successful PM in India.

Corruption, dynasty, and appeasement are the three ills of Indian politics, now PM Modi practices politics of performance.

No Confidence Motion against the Modi government is a politically motivated move.

The opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but the people of India have.

There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times, Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi govt took some historic decisions and ended dynasties and graft. UPA's character is to protect power but NDA fights to protect principle.

What we have given to farmers are not freebies, but we have made them self-sufficient.

They (UPA) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans. We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one doesn't have to take a loan.

PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave.

