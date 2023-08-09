They have murdered 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre during No-Confidence Motion

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha : While speaking at Lok Sabha during the No-Confidence Motion, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi said today I will speak from my mind and not my heart. He spoke on Manipur violence and said, "By killing people of Manipur, you are killers of Bharat Mata, you are traitors, not patriots".

Rahul Gandhi said, "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Manipur because he doesn't consider it part of India. "I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur."

"I am going today," he said when ruling MPs ask him when will he go to Rajasthan.

Indian Army can restore peace in Manipur in one day but the government is not using its services, alleges Rahul Gandhi today in Lok Sabha.

Rahul thanked LS Speaker Om Birla:

Rahul thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as a member. "First of all, I would like to thank you (Speaker) that reinstated me (as a member of the Lok Sabha)," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began speaking on No-Confidence Motion.

He added, "You (BJP people) can relax because today my address will not be on Gautam Adani".

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not over yet. For at least 130 days, I travelled from the mountains to rivers where lakhs of people motivated me at every step of my journey. I always wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years, said Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I realised that I started the Bharat Jodo Yatra to understand the country," said Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. "People used to ask me why you started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I was not even aware why I started the Yatra," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "Initially, when I started (the Yatra), I had in my mind that walking 25 km is no big deal if I can run 10 km every day. Today, when I look at that - it was arrogance. I had arrogance in my heart at that time. But India erases arrogance, erases it in a second. So, within 2-3 days, my knees started hurting, it was an old injury. In the first few days, the wolf became an ant. Jo Hindustan ko ahankar se dekhne nikla nikla that wo poora ka poora ahankar gayab ho gaya."

Kiren Rijiju interrupts Rahul Gandhi:

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju alleged that Congress has finished North-East completely. They killed people for almost seven decades. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for telling lies in the lower house of the parliament today.

Rahul Gandhi speaks on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Lok Sabha, said, "India erases arrogance in a second".

Latest India News