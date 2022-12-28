'Love between mother and son is priceless': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka wish speedy recovery for PM Modi's mother

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital following health issues.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 15:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heerabhen, who has been hospitalised in Ahmedabad.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital following health issues. The U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable. Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother. The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.

Priyanka Gandhi also wished the same and said, "Received the news that the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is unwell. We all are with him in this hour. I pray to God that she gets well soon."

 

