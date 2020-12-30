Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on domestic, international affairs as 2020 draws to a close

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday as the year 2020 drew to a close. According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, Modi briefed Kovind on domestic and international affairs.

New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday as the year 2020 drew to a close. According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, Modi briefed Kovind on domestic and international affairs. 

They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India, the statement said. 

