Image Source : PRESIDENT PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on domestic, international affairs as 2020 draws to a close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday as the year 2020 drew to a close. According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, Modi briefed Kovind on domestic and international affairs.

They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India, the statement said.

As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India. pic.twitter.com/QOd2eDb8hc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2020

READ MORE: Year Ender 2020: A recap at some of the tragedies that made this year unforgettable

Latest India News