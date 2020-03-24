LIVE: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm on Coronavirus crisis

PM Modi/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the menace of coronavirus. This is the prime minister's second address in a span of just 3 days on the COVID-19 outbreak. In his previous address, Modi had urged the country to observe March 22 as 'Janata Curfew' in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. He had also asked the countrymen to applaud the services of those on the frontline in these testing times. His appeal was widely acknowledged as scenes of deserted streets emerged from across India on Sunday. Following this, several states and union territories across the country announced a lockdown to prevent any risk to lives.

Stick to this space for Live Updates, Latest News, Live Streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial address on Coronavirus pandemic.

Live Streaming: PM Modi's address on Coronavirus

Watch PM Modi's address Live on India TV YouTube

Watch PM Modi's address Live on India TV LIVE TV

Live Updates: PM Modi's address on Coronavirus

TWITTER

FACEBOOK