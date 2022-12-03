Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi lauds 'fortitude and accomplishments' of Divyangs on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

PM on Divyangs: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the 'fortitude and accomplishments' of Divyangs.

Taking to Twitter, he also said that his government has undertaken several initiatives that have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged people who are working at the grassroots to make life easier for persons with disabilities.

"Our Government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities," Modi tweeted.

It should be mentioned here that the day is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilise political will and resources to address the challenges facing them.

PM Modi pays tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad

Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid tributes to India's first President Rajendra Prasad and praised him as a legendary leader who epitomised courage and scholarly zeal.

"Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomised courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India’s culture and also had a futuristic vision for India’s growth (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)

