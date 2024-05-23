PM Modi reveals reason behind '370 seats for BJP' slogan and '400-paar' target

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on SALAAM INDIA show on Thursday, revealed the reason behind the NDA (National Democratic Alliance)'s target of 400 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"The slogan (Abki baar 400 paar) came from people's hearts. From 2019 to 2024, we had 400 seats strength with the support of 2-3 allies. If in your family a child achieves 90 marks and his competitors get 30-40 marks, you will never tell your kid to settle with just 50 marks. You encourage your kid to get 95 marks. In the same line, we set our 400 Lok Sabha seats target for our alliance," PM Modi stated.

While speaking on the BJP's target - 370 seats, the prime minister said it came from one of the creative persons.

"The number 370 (referring to Article 370) manifests the unity of the country. The idea of a 370-seat target was given by a person who belonged to Kashmir. The BJP should win 370 seats to leave an indelible memory in the minds of people so that they understand the significance of the unity of the country," he added.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370 which used to give special status to Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, terming it a barrier to the growth and development of the state.

