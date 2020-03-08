These female achievers handling PM Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day

Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his social media accounts to women achievers

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his social media "seven women achievers" to share their life journey through his social media accounts on Sunday. Some women activists saw Modi's decision as an "amazing initiative" to honour "real and not reel" women.

Activist Monica Arora, who is the national convenor of Group of Intellectuals and Academicians, called it a move to honour the "real woman" who are "serving humanity" on the ground. "The selection of women has been amazing. A girl who has only 2000 followers on social media was chosen but she has been running a food bank for more than five years and feeding thousands and thousands of people. So the prime minister is honouring real woman and not reel women," she said. She said these were the women who were making a difference and serving humanity on the ground and added that the selection has been amazing.

Here are Modi's seven 'women achievers':

Sneha Mohandoss

Inspired by her mother, Mohandoss initiated the idea of Foodbank India aimed at eradicating hunger. The 20-chapter strong initiative deals in activities such as mass cooking, cooking marathons, breastfeeding awareness drives.

I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed atleast one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet. - @snehamohandoss#SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Malvika Iyer

I believe that education is indispensable for change. We need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes. We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent. - @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

In a bomb blast, Malvika Iyer lost her hands and damaged her legs. Undeterred, Iyer went on to pursue her doctorate and earned a PhD. “I believe that education is indispensable for change. We need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes. We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent,” she said. Blast survivor tweets message of courage on PM’s Twitter handle.

Arifa

This gesture by PM @narendramodi has boosted my morale and it'll help me to work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir.



I feel it is important for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Arifa is working towards revival and promotion of traditional crafts of Kashmir, Namda craft. According to her, it is important for women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women.

“This gesture by PM Narendra Modi has boosted my morale and it’ll help me to work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir,” she said.

Kalpana Ramesh

I never imagined I could bring back birds to a lake or tweet from our PMs handle. With a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge. We can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources. Let us be become problem solvers.@kalpana_designs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalpana Ramesh is a conservationist who works towards developing sustainable models to conserve water. “Water is a valuable inheritance we got. Lets not deprive our next generations. Contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness,” she said.

Appreciating PM Modi's move, Shilpa Puranik, member of NGO Bhartiya Srishakti said social media brings different kinds of people together which make it a good platform to spread awareness and that is what the prime minister did by handing over his social media platforms to inspirational women.

