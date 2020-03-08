Modi says signing off, hands over his social media to women achievers on International Women's Day

PM Modi extends greetings on International Women's Day

PM Modi who a couple of days ago had said that he will 'give-up' his social media accounts for women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday (today) took to his Twitter and wrote, "As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts."

"Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs," PM Modi said.

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

This women's day... : Modi

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions," Modi had tweeted earlier. The prime minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.​

ALSO READ | 'Doesn't get bigger than this': PM Modi wishes Team India, Australia ahead of women's T20 World Cup final

ALSO READ | Modi gets emotional after Janaushadi beneficiary breaks down during interaction with PM