PM Modi to hold summit-level talks with Afghan President Ghani

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Prime Minister Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will hold summit-level talks through video conferencing on Tuesday. During the summit, India and Afghanistan are likely to sign an agreement on the Shahtoot dam, which will provide clean drinking water to 2 million people of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

This would be PM Modi's first virtual summit of this year. In 2020, PM Modi had several virtual summits with his counterparts from Australia, EU, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam.

India and Afghanistan share close ties and its strengthened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Indian embassy in Kabul, India is the first responder to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan. It provided 5,00,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the war-ravaged nation and described the assistance as a clear sign of "generosity and commitment" towards the strong partnership between the two countries.

India had earlier gifted more than 20 metric tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of assistance to help the country deal with the pandemic.

ALSO READ | Head of Afghan peace council Abdullah Abdullah holds talks with NSA Doval

Latest India News