Modi in Germany Day 2: PM to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on sidelines of G7 Summit

Image Source : PTI Munich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a community event, in Munich, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

PM Modi in Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Germany, and today is the second day of his visit and of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit. He will be meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the summit. A ceremony will be organized by the Chancellor for PM Modi at Schloss Elmau in Munich. PM Modi's day will be packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries along with discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism.

Here's what his day will look like today:

After meeting with Scholz, there will be a plenary session at 12:30 PM on the topic "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, Health."

Later, PM Modi will hold meetings with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (in that order).

The meetings with SA President, the German Chancellor and the Indonesian President are scheduled at 14:15 PM, 14:40 PM and 15:00 PM respectively.

Post the meetings, there will be a working session at 15:30 PM on the topic - "stronger together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality."

Afterwards, there will be a meeting of PM Modi with the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 17:15 PM and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at 17:50 PM.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich. The two leaders held talks on bilateral relations between the two countries. Notably, the multifaceted relations between two countries encompass political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation. India was ranked as the fourth largest trading partner of Argentina in 2021 worth USD 5.7 billion.

