PM Modi to address NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu today

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh today (March 17) and will attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Palnadu district, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday. Tawde, who addressed a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijayawada office, said the meeting which will be led by Modi will be held in Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also take part in the meeting, marking the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the 2024 polls. The three alliance partners, TDP, Janasena and BJP would be meeting after 10 years, and Modi, Naidu and Kalyan will be seen on the same election stage after a long time.

The NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats.

Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats. Naidu has announced the names of 128 candidates for the assembly polls while 16 more are due, which could be announced any day now. The Janasena has announced seven candidates so far, with Kalyan fighting the assembly election from Pithapuram constituency. The BJP is yet to announce its list of its candidates for the polls.

At the press conference, Tawde lashed out at the ruling YSRCP in the state for allegedly rebranding central government-funded schemes with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's name. He termed it cheating.

Meanwhile, TDP shared a tentative schedule of Sunday's programme, according to which Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport at 4.10 pm after embarking on a special flight at 1.50 pm in Delhi.

The PM will take a helicopter ride from Gannavaram Airport at 4.15 pm to reach Palnadu district at 4.55 pm and arrive at the meeting venue in Boppudi village by road at 5:00 pm. From 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the prime minister will take part in the election meeting, after which he will depart from there to Hyderabad. He is expected to land in the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 7.45 pm.

In preparation for the meeting, TDP released a special logo featuring images of Modi, Naidu and Kalyan. For the NDA meeting to be held at Boppudi village in Chilakaluripeta mandal of Palnadu district, Naidu has formed committees manned by TDP, Janasena and BJP leaders to supervise the arrangements.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, party state President K Atchen Naidu and other leaders visited the meeting venue on March 13 to inspect the arrangements. In a statement, Naidu noted that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Modi, BJP, Janasena and TDP have decided to contest the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh together.

"We are committed to the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh and the upliftment of the people of our state. We are committed to the development of our nation, aspiring for India to rise as a global leader," he said.

Naidu said the NDA partners agreed to make the interests of the state and its future the utmost priority and key driving factor during seat-sharing discussions.

