'No corrupt person will escape', says PM Modi day after K Kavitha's arrest by ED in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district.

PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district today (March 16). PM Modi said, "Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even five years are enough to destroy Telangana."

"No corrupt person will escape", said PM Modi in Telangana, a day after KCR's daughter and BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Here are some key pointers of PM Modi:

The people of Telangana are also saying 'Teesri baar Modi sarkar'

We call Telangana the 'Gateway of South'. Over the past 10 years, the development of Telangana has been a priority for us. Telangana remained divided between the policies of Congress and BRS. Both these parties have together crushed the dreams and aspirations of Telangana. It's concerning that after the loot of BRS, Telangana now has to suffer at the 'Hand' of Congress.

When I came to Telangana during the state elections, I noticed how angry people were at BRS. Yesterday, after seeing the huge crowd, I was certain that Telangana has decided for Modi 3.0.

"Modi's family are the 140 crore Indians. For the last 23 years, earlier working as CM and now as PM, you gave me a chance to serve. I never used any day for myself. If I have lived and worked day and night, it has been for 140 crore family members.

Modi ki guarantee means - the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee given.

Congress gave slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', has there been any change in the lives of poor, PM Modi asks at Telangana rally.

Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for third time.

Even before the announcement of poll schedule, people have given their decision on NDA crossing 400 seats.

Twenty-five crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. Same change has to be brought in Telangana.

