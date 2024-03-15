PM Modi reaches out to citizens, urges them to share feedback to shape India's future as Viksit Bharat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during a programme.

In a recent letter addressed to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to actively participate in shaping India's future as ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Highlighting the essence of democracy, PM Modi emphasised the significance of public participation, referred to as Janbhagidari. He acknowledged the crucial role of citizens' support in enabling him to make decisive strides towards the nation's welfare, outlining ambitious plans, and ensuring their seamless execution.

Invitation for feedback

Expressing eagerness to engage with the public, the letter extended an invitation for ideas, suggestions, and support from citizens. PM Modi emphasised the importance of collective efforts in realizing the vision of a developed India.

Decade of progress

PM Modi reflected on the past decade, acknowledging the unwavering support of the nation's 140 crore citizens. He highlighted the significant milestones achieved by his government, emphasising the unparalleled bond between the government and its people.

Mutual trust and support

The letter underscored the transformative changes witnessed in the lives of the citizens due to the government's policies and initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, farmers, youth, and women. PM Modi expresses gratitude for the trust and confidence reposed in him by the citizens.

Celebrating India's cultural and national heritage

PM Modi celebrated India's rich cultural and national heritage, emphasising the country's journey towards progress while preserving its cultural ethos and traditions.

Milestones and decisions

The letter enumerated the significant decisions taken by the government in the last decade, including the implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, enactment of laws against triple talaq, empowerment of women through Nari Shakti Bandhan Act, and robust measures against terrorism and naxalism.

