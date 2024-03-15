Friday, March 15, 2024
     
  Madras High Court allows PM Modi roadshow in Coimbatore after police denies permission

Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered the Coimbatore Police to make arrangements for the roadshow.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Chennai Published on: March 15, 2024 20:31 IST
Image Source : PTI Madras High Court allows PM Modi roadshow in Coimbatore after police denies permission

The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to hold a four km roadshow in of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on March 18. 

Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered the Coimbatore Police to make arrangements for the roadshow. The order came after a petition filed by Ramesh Kumar who challenged the order denying the permission to conduct the roadshow. 

Following the order, BJP state president K Annamalai thaked the court for hearing the plea and allowing the party to hold its roadshow. He took to social media platform X and said, "We thank the Honourable Madras High Court for hearing our plea challenging the DMK Govt’s move to deny permission for the Road Show of our Hon PM Thiru 

@narendramodi avl in Coimbatore on the 18th March 2024." 

He further said, "The verdict of the Honourable Madras High Court today is a tight slap for the authoritarian DMK Govt & we wish to remind TN CM Thiru @mkstalin that his theatrics cannot stop the growing affinity amongst people for BJP in TN!"

Meanwhile, Modi held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. Wearing a saffron coloured cap, Modi stood in an open-top vehicle and waved to the people who stood on both sides of the road, greeting him.

Modi was flanked by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and the party's candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender. Modi is scheduled to address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18.

ALSO READ | PM Modi in Kanyakumari: 'DMK enemy of Tamil Nadu's future'

ALSO READ | PM Modi lays foundation stone of semiconductor projects, addresses youth: Details

