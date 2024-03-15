PM Modi in Kanyakumari: 'DMK enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, Congress alliance can never make state developed'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 15) addressed an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. Women BJP leaders felicitated PM Modi during the public rally.

"I.N.D.I.A bloc's arrogance will shatter in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Tamil Nadu will reject the people who "dreamt of breaking the country", just like the residents of Jammu and Kashmir did.

"Today, the wave that is rising from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the country, will go very far. People of Jammu and Kashmir rejected people who dreamt of breaking the country. Now, people of Tamil Nadu are going to do the same," he said.

PM Modi attacks the DMK-Congress alliance and said that they cannot develop the state as their history is tainted with scams.

"DMK has hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage. DMK is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, its culture; 'banned' broadcast of Ayodhya temple event," he said.

"INDI Alliance of DMK and Congress will never make Tamil Nadu a developed state. On one side, you have the welfare schemes of BJP. On the other side, you have the scam list of INDI Alliance. We provided people with optical fiber and 5G internet... They took people's money by orchestrating the 2G scam. We initiated the UDAN scheme, and they initiated the Helicopter scam. We have the results of Khelo India, they have the scam of the Commonwealth Games," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)