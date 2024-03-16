As EC announces Lok Sabha election dates, PM Modi says, 'BJP-NDA is fully prepared'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

With the Election Commission announcing the Lok Sabha election dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP-NDA is fully prepared for the polls and added that the biggest festival of democracy has started. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

In a long post on X, he said, "The Election Commission has announced the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP-NDA is fully prepared to contest these elections. On the basis of our track record of good governance and public service, we will go among the people. I have full confidence that we will get full affection and blessings of 140 crore family members and more than 96 crore voters for the third consecutive time.

When we took over the reins of the country 10 years ago, the country and its citizens were suffering from the misgovernance of the Indie Alliance. There was no sector left untouched by scams and policy paralysis. The country was in the depths of despair and the world had also stopped trusting India. We brought the country out of that situation and today India is progressing rapidly.

With the power and capability of 140 crore countrymen, our country is creating new records of development every day. Today we have become the fifth largest economy in the world, and crores of Indians have come out of poverty. The schemes of our government have reached every corner of the country and every section of the society. We have worked to reach 100 percent of the countrymen and the results are in front of us.

Today every Indian is realizing how much an honest, determined and strong-willed government can do. That is why the expectations of every countryman from our government have also increased. That is why today one voice is being heard from every corner of India and from every section of the society – This time, cross 400!

Today the opposition neither has any issue nor any direction. They have only one agenda left – abusing us and doing vote bank politics. The public is now rejecting his family mentality and conspiracies to divide the society. He is unable to make eye contact with the people due to his track record of corruption. The public will never accept such people.

We have a lot of work to do for the country in our third term. Our last 10 years have also been spent in filling the deep gap which was created by those who ruled for decades. In these 10 years, the countrymen have gained confidence that our India can also become prosperous and self-reliant. Our next term will pave the way for the accomplishment of these resolutions.

The fight against poverty and corruption will intensify in the third term of the NDA government. Our efforts for social justice will increase further. We will rapidly make India the third largest economy in the world. Our efforts will move forward with greater strength to realize the dreams of the youth.

I get immense strength from the blessings of my countrymen, especially the poor, farmers, youth and women power. When my countrymen say – “I am Modi's family”, it encourages me to work harder for building a developed India. We will make collective efforts for a developed India and will achieve this goal. This is the time, this is the right time!