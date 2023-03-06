PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness for hot weather in a high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer at his residence, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

"PM Modi was briefed about the forecast of monsoon, impact on Rabi crops, preparedness of medical infrastructure, and preparation for disaster-related heat and mitigation measures," PMO said.

"PM Modi asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner that can be easily interpreted & disseminated. It was also discussed that TV news channels and FM radio could spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast," PMO added.

