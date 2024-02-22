PM Modi to begin his two-day Gujarat, UP visit today to launch projects worth Rs 61,000 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (February 22) and Friday (February 23). During his two states visit, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 61,000 crore in the two states, a press release by PMO stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule on Thursday

On Thursday, at around 10.45 AM, in Ahmedabad, PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

At around 12.45 PM, the prime minister will reach Mahesana and perform pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev Temple.

At around 1 PM, he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana where he will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

At around 4.15 PM, the PM will reach Navsari, where he will dedicate to nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore.

At around 6.15 PM, the prime minister will visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station.

PM Modi's schedule on Friday

On February 23, the prime minister will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi.

At 11.15 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali.

At 11.30 AM, the prime minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

At 1:45 pm, PM Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

Development projects in Gujarat

PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects encompassing important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum & natural gas, tribal development across Gujarat.

At public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation important projects including Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed internet to more than 8000 gram panchayats; multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, new broad-gauge line in districts of Mahesana and Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mahesana; Main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar; multiple water supply projects in Banaskantha, among others.

During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of several important projects including new district level Hospital & Ayurvedic Hospital in Anand district; development of Rinchhadiya Mahadev Temple and Lake at Ambaji region in Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, and Mahesana; Runway of Air Force Station, Deesa; Human and Biological Science Gallery in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) new building at GIFT city; multiple projects for improving water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, among others.

At public function in Navsari, he will dedicate to nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. Prime Minister will also initiate work commencement for construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects of Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4. Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have cumulative capacity of 1400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs. They are first of its kind reactors and with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further enhance road connectivity of Varanasi, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects including four laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four laning of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six laning of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four laning of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone of construction of Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway Package-1.

For providing impetus to industrial development in the region, the PM will inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

PM Modi will inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi including Urban waste to Charcoal Plant by NTPC at Ramana; upgradation of water supply network in sis-Varuna area; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and Sewerage Pumping Stations. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects for beautification of Varanasi including the projects for rejuvenation of ponds and redevelopment of parks; and for design and development of 3-D Urban Digital map and database.

He will also inaugurate multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. The projects include redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatra; launching of electric catamaran vessel provided by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi & Ayodhya; and seven change rooms floating jetties and four community jetties. The Electric catamaran will enhance the tourism experience in Ganges with use of green energy. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of thirteen community jetties of IWAI at various cities and quick pontoon opening mechanism at Ballia.

Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector.

Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new Medical College in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Centre of Ageing at BHU. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.

In the prize distribution ceremony at Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, PM Modi will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He will also distribute books, uniform sets, music instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi. He will also visit Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photograph entries on the theme of “Sanwarti Kashi”.

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, he will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about Rs 62 crore.

Also read: Govt hikes sugarcane procurement price by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal