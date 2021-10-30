PM Modi to discuss global economic situation, COVID-19, climate change with G20 leaders today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during their meeting at Palazzo Chigi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to discuss global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders on Saturday. Speaking at the press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said the prime minister will join other G20 leaders in discussions.

"The PM will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change among other issues," Shringla said.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day summit. He is likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

In his departure statement, Modi had said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," Modi said noting this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early hours of Friday, Modi embarked on the visit with his office tweeting a picture of him boarding a plane for Italy to participate in the G20 Rome Summit.

