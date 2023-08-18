We must be ready to prevent, prepare, respond to next health emergency: PM Modi in G20 Health Ministers' meet

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 health leaders' meeting via video conferencing in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed G20 Health Ministers' meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar via video conferencing and called upon everyone to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.

"We must be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world... In India, we are following an inclusive & holistic approach, we are expanding health infrastructure, promoting the traditional system of medicine and providing affordable health care to all. The global celebration of International Day of Yoga is a testament to the universal desire for holistic health..." the Prime Minister said.

Digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make our efforts equitable and inclusive, Modi said.

"Global initiatives on global health will bring together various digital health initiatives on a common platform. Let's open our innovations for public good. Let us avoid duplication of funding," the prime minister said.

"Let us facilitate equitable availability of technology. This initiative will allow countries in the global south to close the gap in healthcare delivery. It will take us one step closer to our goal of achieving universal health coverage (UHC)," he added.

He informed the G20 members that India will eradicate tuberculosis (TB) well before the global deadline with the help of people's participation.

"We have called upon the people of the country to be Ni-kshay Mitra or Friends for Eradication of TB. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens.

Now we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030," Modi said.

