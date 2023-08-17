Modi govt launches 'FloodWatch app' for real-time flood updates to minimise risk: Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'FloodWatch app' will provide real-time flood-related updates

The central government on Thursday launched an app to provide real-time information on the flood situation in affected areas amid a rise in flood-related incidents in the country, including loss of life and property.

While launching the app, Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said that the ‘FloodWatch app' will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 states and Union Territories.

According to Vohra, the app uses mobile phones to disseminate flood-related information and even offers forecasts for up to 7 days. He further informed that the app provides precise and quick flood forecasts by utilising cutting-edge technology including satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring. "The app’s user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events," Vohra said.

Some key features of FloodWatch app

The users can see the forecast using an Interactive Map to check the CWC Flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or Flood Advisory (up to 7 days)

People can use it either by directly selecting the station from the map or the user can also search for the name of the station in the search box.

The location will be zoomed in on the map when the name of the station will be selected from the dropdown.

The app will also provide State-wise/Basin-wise Flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or Flood Advisory (up to 7 days) which can be accessed by selecting specific stations, state-wise or basin-wise from the dropdown menu.

Information to be provided in regional languages too

Giving further details about the app, the CWC chief said that ‘FloodWatch’ will send out alert messages and flood forecasts in both written and audio formats. The app currently provides updates in English and Hindi but will soon be expanded to other regional languages, Vohra added.

This in-house built app by the CWC is, however, yet to connect with flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and its services will be available in the state within six months, he added.

