29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, landslides hit Uttarakhand | LIVE updates

Himachal-Uttarakhand rain havoc: Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. As many as 29 people died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. At least seven died after a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan. According to reports, two houses and one cowshed were washed away in the incident. Meanwhile, nine people were killed after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed because of a heavy downpour on Monday. Several people are believed to be trapped in a landslide, and police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) authorities are carrying out rescue operations.

In Uttarakhand, due to landslides the Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on August 14 and 15.

