Himachal Pradesh: 9 killed after temple collapses in Shimla, CM takes stock of situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh: 9 killed after temple collapses in Shimla

At least nine people were killed after a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed because of heavy downpour on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu said.

Several people are feared trapped in an in a landslide and police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) authorities are carrying out rescue operations.

"Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," the chief minister wrote in a tweet.

More details are awaited....

Latest India News