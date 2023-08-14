Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on August 14 and 15 due to landslides in Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily | DETAILS

Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily stopped for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines. According to the official statement, the Yatra has been stopped on August 14 and 15. Torrential rains have pounded the state causing landslides and roadblocks at various places. As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

The pilgrimage to Chardham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - was suspended for two days in view of the rains and landslides blocking major highways, officials said. According to news reports, five people were missing after a series of landslides, including along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

Defence Academy caved in

Located on the banks of Song river near Lalpul, the building of the Dehradun Defence Academy caved in on Monday morning, Tehri Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Ghildiyal said. No one was injured as the building had been vacated in advance, he said. It is a private institution whose building was constructed 15 years ago, former Zilla panchayat member Akhilesh Uniyal said.

Incessant rains also triggered landslides in many areas of the state. Four-five people were missing after a landslide in Laxmanjhula area of Pauri district.

Heavy rains triggered landslide

Heavy rains triggered the landslide whose debris fell on a resort in the area trapping four-five people under it, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Shweta Choubey told PTI over phone.

Rescue and relief teams have reached the spot and a search operation has been started, she said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a Facebook post, said heavy casualties have been reported due to heavy rains in Pauri which is extremely sad.

CM held high-level meeting

Dhami held a high-level meeting to review the rain situation in the state and instructed officials to stay alert round-the-clock. Most of the rivers were overflowing due to the rain with the Ganga flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said. The Badrinath National highway is blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris. There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

Red alert issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rain for Monday in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat and issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Haridwar.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Watch Video: Dehradun Defence College building collapses due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand

ALSO READ | Red alert for heavy rains in 6 districts of Uttarakhand, government orders closure of schools today

Latest India News