Red alert for heavy rains in 6 districts of Uttarakhand, government orders closure of schools on Monday

Uttarakhand: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for various districts of Uttarakhand predicting heavy rainfall. The red alert on Monday has been sounded in six districts including Dehradun and Nainital. The state has been reeling under incessant showers and according to officials, a total of 60 people lost their lives due to rain-related issues. Moreover, 17 people are missing.

Red alert issued in these districts

As per the officials, intense to very heavy spells of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places have been forecast for the two days in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts where the red alert has been sounded. For Haridwar district, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

In view of incessant showers and heavy rain alerts, the state government has ordered their district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain alert to assist the people in case of any emergency.

Schools closed in Dehradun and Champawat

Authorities in Dehradun and Champawat have ordered the closure of schools in the two districts on Monday.

Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people, they said. Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri while the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.

60 people have lost their lives

According to information from the State Emergency Operation Center, 60 people have lost their lives, 37 have been injured and 17 are missing so far in various incidents during this Monsoon. In addition, 1,169 houses were damaged and a large amount of agricultural land was washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot of damage due to the rains in the state.

