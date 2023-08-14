Rain fury in Uttarakhand, defence college building collapses | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence building collapses in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: A horrific video is doing rounds on social media, wherein, a defence college building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta can be seen collapsing as torrential rains pounded the state. The incessant rains have flooded major rivers and their tributaries and caused landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines.

According to the disaster control room, Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag. As per reports, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.

The flood-like situation has also developed along the banks of a dozen rivers including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi in the Chamoli district.

Landslides have also caused damage in the Pipalkoti town and surrounding areas on Badrinath National Highway where a few people lost their lives, according to reports. Junior engineer central water commision Sunny Vishnoi informed that River Ganga is flowing at the danger mark in Rishikesh. On Sunday night, 35 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh was recorded.

Heavy rains have also inundated various low-lying areas in Rishikesh, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari. The rural areas near Rishikesh have been flooded with the State Disaster Response Force evacuating people to safer places. Bangala Nala, Saung and Suswa rivers are also overflowing in the Rishikesh countryside.

