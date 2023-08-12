Uttarakhand: Heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash parts of state, red alert issued for August 13, 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand weather

Uttarakhand: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the state predicting heavy to very rainfall. According to the weather department, the state is expected to witness heavy rainfall on August 13 and 14.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, IMD said, "Red Alert: Critical Rainfall Expected. Urgent red alert issued for Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th & 14th. Stay safe!"

There has been heavy rainfall in many districts of Uttarakhan d

Earlier on August 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert and Orange alert for most of the districts of Uttarakhand from August 11 to August 14 (Monday). There has been heavy rainfall in many districts of the state for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and flooding and disrupting the normal lives of the people.

Five dead in Rudraprayag landslide

Meanwhile, at least five people, including three pilgrims from Gujarat, died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a ground inspection of the rain-hit Kotdwar area where a man had gone missing in a landslide a couple of days ago and several bridges were damaged, cutting off a large population from the rest of the state.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA Ritu Khanduri was also present with Dhami doing his ground inspection. Dhami directed Pauri District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan to work on the repair of the damaged bridge in Gadighati. He also inspected the alternative bridge over Malan River connecting Kotdwar and Bhabar.

Five persons travelling in a car were buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali in Phata area on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district Thursday night but their bodies were recovered on Friday as there was a let-up in incessant rains.

The dead included three devotees from Gujarat and one from Haridwar. Efforts were on to identify the fifth victim, police said.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand weather: Five dead in Rudraprayag landslide, CM Dhami visits rain-hit Kotdwar | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues Red, Orange alerts for next four days due to heavy rainfall

Latest India News