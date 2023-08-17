Maharashtra: On PM Modi's 'come back again' vow, Sharad Pawar takes 'lower post' jibe, cites Fadnavis' rank

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Sharad Pawar

Pawar's jibe at PM: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday (August 17) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “come back again” remark in the Independence Day speech and said that Devendra Fadnavis had made the same statement once and had to settle for a “lower post”.

PM Modi, in his 10th address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day this year said that he will return to the iconic monument again next year to give the government’s report card.

“I will be back next year to address you from the Red Fort. Next time, on August 15, at this very Red Fort I will speak of the achievements of our country,” the Prime Minister had said.

Referring to PM Modi’s remark, Sharad Pawar, while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Beed, said, “On 15th August, PM Modi said 'Mi Punha Yein' (I’ll come back again) I want to tell him a similar thing was said by Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He came to power but at a lower post.”

Pawar on Manipur

Pawar, who is the senior-most leader in the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, slammed the Centre over the northeast and said that there was a need for the Prime Minister to visit violence-hit Manipur and console the society.

“What is the condition of Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh? These are small but important states. There was a need to go to Manipur to give a message to the society, but the Prime Minister did not even go to Manipur to peep,” he said.

Pawar further slammed the government over the use of central probe agencies against the Opposition and said that the state governments are “toppled” under their pressure.

“You claim to give a stable government but you topple the state government under the pressure of central investigative agencies,” the NCP supremo said.

“The condition of farmers and agriculture is pathetic but the government is not concerned. What is the condition of law and order today? There is a fight in society, attacks are taking place. Women are openly insulted and the government is watching,” Pawar added.

