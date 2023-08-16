Ajit Pawar offered a place in Modi Cabinet or Niti Aayog to Sharad Pawar, claim reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Is something brewing between uncle and nephew?

A series of meetings between National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar created upheaval withing MVA (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-led Maha Vikas Aghadi). According to sources, Ajit Pawar who split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in July, offered Cabinet ministry post to Sharad Pawar or his daughter. Pawar was also offered a top post in the Niti Aayog, they said.

In that meeting, Ajit Pawar discussed an offer of BJP with Sharad Pawar and proposed to give him or his daughter a post of Cabinet minister at the Center. Also senior Pawar was offered a post iof a Cabinet-level in NITI Aayog.

The `secret' meeting in Pune last week between Ajit Pawar created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the MVA alliance which includes the Sena (UBT) and Congress.

These meetings continued to develop uneasiness in the MVA, sources said.

Sharad Pawar is set to hold a press conference today in Aurangabad at 4 pm today, he is likely to clarification on the confusion spreading among MVA partners.

Supriya Sule's statement

On being offered Cabinet post by BJP, NCP leader Supriya Sule says "No one has offered me anything nor had a conversation with me...You should ask them (Maharashtra Congress leaders) why they are giving such statements. I have no idea. I am personally in touch with the senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Gaurav Gogoi but I am not in touch with their leaders in Maharashtra."

Sena (UBT) leader Danve depends Sharad Pawar

"Mature" party workers are aware of everything and there is no confusion in the MVA over Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said Tuesday.

Danve, who is the leader of opposition in the state legislative council, was speaking to reporters after meeting Pawar senior who is on a two-day Aurangabad tour from Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Danve said, "Who says there is confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi? There is always confusion among people and some party workers.

