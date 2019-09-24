Image Source : @PMOINDIA 'PM Modi will take care of it': Donald Trump on Imran Khan's admission of Pakistan training Al Qaeda

PM Modi will take care of it, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's admission on ISI training Al Qaeda.

Modi and Trump met today on the sidelines of the UN session in New York. This came days after both leaders were together at the Howdy Modi programme in Houston.

US President Donald Trump was asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's admission that ISI trained Al Qaeda. "PM Modi will take care of it", Trump said in his response.

"The Pakistani army ISI trained Al Qaeda and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan, there were always links, there had to be linked because they trained them," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, as he acknowledged that his country's army and spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained Al Qaeda and other militant groups. Imran Khan also confessed the terrorist groups were trained to fight in Afghanistan and therefore there were always links with them because they had trained them.

Speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on Monday, Imran Kha was asked whether there was a Pakistani probe to find out how Osama bin Laden was living in Abbottabad.

"When we did a 180-degree turn and went after those groups, not everyone agreed with us, within the army people did not agree with us, so there were insider attacks in Pakistan," said Imran Khan.

He cited former US President Barack Obama as saying that the Pakistan army had no idea that bin Laden was living in Abbottabad. "So as far as I know the Pakistan army chief, ISI chief, had no idea about the Abbottabad. So if there was, it was probably at the lower levels."

This was Modi and Trump's fourth meeting. The two leaders earlier met on Sunday in Houston and shared the stage at 'Howdy, Modi' gala event where they displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.

