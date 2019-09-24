Where do you get such reporters? Trump mocks Imran Khan over Pak journo's Kashmir rhetoric

Image Source : AP Trump mocks Pakistani journalist in front of Imran Khan

During a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US President Donald Trump mocked a Pakistani journalist over his rant on Kashmir. The journalist from Pakistan kept on pursuing on the Kashmir issue, forcing Trump to ask, "are you from his (Imran Khan) team?". The embarrassment did not end here as Trump even went on to ask Imran Khan, "where do you get reporters like these?"

Despite repeated attempts by Trump, the journalist continued with his rhetoric on Kashmir to which the US President told him that he was not asking a question but giving a statement. "I’ll — let me put that one down as a statement if you don’t mind," said Trump.

One of the Pakistani news channels that was airing the event, suddenly stopped it.

Trump had said that he was willing to mediate on Kashmir issue but stressed that he would do it only if both India and Pakistan want him to act as a mediator.

"I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said.

"I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan. And if at any time they say, “You know, we have some points that we think we can maybe iron out,” I think I’d be an extremely good arbitrator. I’ve done it before, believe it or not, and I’ve never failed as an arbitrator. I’ve been asked to arbitrate disputes — pretty big ones — from friends. And I’ve done it in a good, successful fashion," Donald Trump said.

The journalist chased the topic and even called India an aggressor, accusing it of "merging Kashmir into its own territory".

Speaking on this, Trump said that he was saying what he thinks.

On Sunday (September 22), during the 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston, Trump called PM Modi "one of America’s most devoted and most loyal friend" and said that he is doing a truly exceptional job for India and all of the Indian people.

Imran Khan meets Donald Trump in New York