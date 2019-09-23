Dil Dehla Dene Wali Vardaat: Imran Khan brutally trolled over grand success of 'Howdy, Modi'

Pakistan Prime Miniter Imran Khan has been brutally trolled on Twitter over the grand success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston. Not just for the event, the Pakistani Prime Minister was even trolled over the kind of welcome he received at the US Airport, as compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Have a look at how Twitterati trolled Imran Khan after Howdy, Modi.
@ImranKhanPTI to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump after #HowdyModi : @pid_gov @PMOIndia @narendramodi #HowdyModi #HowdyMody #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA #trumpmodi #MondayMotivation #mondaythoughts #MondayMood #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #imrankhanPTI #ImranKhan #UNGA #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GMWSPuPGuw— Daksh Arora (@DakshArora007) September 23, 2019
Situation of Imran khan after howdy Modi!😀😀😀😀 https://t.co/si0kq2gG1S— Rudra Panda (@RudraPanda143) September 23, 2019
#PKMKB #HowdyModi— Umesh (@umesh_upadhyay) September 23, 2019
Imran khan: pic.twitter.com/w3Hwl6GKLX
Pakistan right now:@ImranKhanPTI @pid_gov @PMOIndia @narendramodi @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #HowdyModi #HowdyMody #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA #trumpmodi #MondayMotivation #mondaythoughts #MondayMood #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #imrankhanPTI #ImranKhan #unexpected #UNGA #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/2VxtJFS1wx— Daksh Arora (@DakshArora007) September 23, 2019
Pakistani Media Right Now : @ImranKhanPTI @narendramodi @PMOIndia @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @pid_gov @ANI #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA #ModiInTexas #HowdyModi #HowdyMody #trumpmodi #Trump2020 #MondayMotivation #mondaythoughts #MondayMood #MondayMotivaton #India #USA #Pakistan #Texas pic.twitter.com/uTMI4EuSjF— Daksh Arora (@DakshArora007) September 23, 2019
This is how #ImranKhan & his ministers watched #HowdyModi event. 😃#ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/V9oE8thtYS— Pradeep tomar (@Je_suis_perdu_7) September 23, 2019
Ch Fawad Hussain after watching #HowdyModi and #ImranKhan welcome pic.twitter.com/cb2ks1EKMC— Sarcasm Say 🤗 (@Sarcasm_Say) September 23, 2019
More than 50,000 Indian Americans had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston event, in which US President Donald Trump stood by his side.
At the event, Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers. Many spectators in the crowd of wore white T-shirts that proclaimed: “Howdy, Modi.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Trump as “my friend, a friend of India” and as someone who “has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere.
After the event ended, leaders of both the nation expressed gratitude towards each other on Twitter.
