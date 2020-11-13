PM Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans at border areas

Image Source : PTI PM Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers of Indian Army and BSF, in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Continuing his tradition to visit border areas on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate the festival with the jawans this year too. Sources told India TV that PM Modi will be visiting some border post to spend the Diwali day with the security forces. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

PM Modi has visited different locations along the border with Pakistan and China in the past to meet and interact with the jawans on Diwali.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

In 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

In 2015, PM Modi visited the Punjab border on Diwali.

PM Modi had visited the Siachen glacier base camp to meet the soldiers in 2014 to celebrate his first Diwali as the Prime Minister of India.

